BRISTOL — Patricia G. Steven, 80, passed away Thursday. Sept. 5, 2019 at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Chicago, to Vito, Sr. and Julia (Gubach) Carapezza.
On June 3, 1957, in Chicago, she married Donald Steven; he survives along with six children, Kurt (Marcelene) Steven, John Steven, Diana (Bob) Skarwecki, Donna Steven, Darlene (Mike) LeCroy and Joe Steven; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four siblings, Brian, Vito Jr., Sam and Gloria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandchild, David and one sister, Ann.
Patricia previously worked at Martins Supermarket and Jewel in Chicago in the bakery departments.
In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be three hours prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
