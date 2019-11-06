PATRICIA E. HUDSON Oct. 7, 1943 - Nov. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND — Patricia E. Hudson, 76, South Bend, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born, in Mishawaka, Oct. 7, 1943, to Frank and Wanda (Dutro) Lynn who both preceded her in death.
As Patricia Lynn, she married Robert Hudson, he died in January of 2005.
She was employed by Bayer Corp. as an accountant until her retirement.
She was an AA Sponsor and enjoyed gambling and traveling.
She is survived by her son, Richard Pauwels Jr. of South Bend along with her grandchildren, Ricky (Leann), Gavin, Jordan, Teesha, Daniel and Jazzimyn. Also surviving are 10 great- grandchildren and her sister, Judith Veen.
Two brothers, Jim Lynn and Mike Lynn preceded her in death along with her sister, Wanda Lynn.
Also surviving are her favorite niece, Tammy Szalewsky and her special friend, Jesse.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the A.S.P.C.A. or to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.