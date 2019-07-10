PATRICIA BOWMAN PAVEL Nov. 8, 1933 - July 4, 2019

GOSHEN — Patricia Bowman Pavel, 85, of Goshen, died at 9:17 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.
She was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Shipshewana, to Howard and Mary Gladys (Diley) Bender.
On Sept. 21, 1952, in Shipshewana, she married Dick W. Bowman; he died May 1,1994. On Jan. 10, 1998, in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married George Pavel; he survives.
Survivors in addition to her second husband are two daughters, Mary (Lad) Letherman and Rebecca McCloughen, both of Goshen; son Kim Bowman of Fort Wayne; four stepchildren, Georgette (Jeff) Gustin of Pasadena, California, Paul (Tami) Pavel of North Webster, Michele Pavel of Syracuse and Christy (Jamie) Collins of Goshen; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband; parents; two brothers, Dick and Gordon Bender; four sisters, Geraldine Segner, Madelyn Nelson, Natalee Eaton and Florence Loraine Bender.
Patricia loved spending time with her family and playing games with her grandchildren.
She loved to play piano, read and do word find puzzles.
She enjoyed singing with her sisters and also sang with the Middie Singers for several years.
She was a homemaker and served as the church secretary at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she typed the hymnal in Spanish for Pastor Arbaugh.
She was a prior member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Middlebury.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, also at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted by Pastors Harlan Steffen and Brad Cox.
Burial will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
