SOUTH BEND — On Saturday, June 5, 2021, Patricia “Pat” Ann Wenger, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 84.
Pat was born on Nov. 23, 1936, in Niles, Michigan, to Ray and Ruth (Pennick) Dickson. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1954. On June 13, 1954, she married Kenneth Ray Wenger, who preceded her in death in May 2018. They raised one son and two daughters in LaPorte, Wakarusa and Osceola. Pat worked with the Shaklee Corp. as an executive coordinator for 46 years. Pat was a lifelong member of Apostolic Temple Church in South Bend. Pat was known for her servant’s heart, quick wit, and passion for the Lord. She loved nature, watching the birds, playing her saxophone, and growing fresh vegetables from her garden.
