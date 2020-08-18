EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Patricia Ann Butler, 89, of Edwardsburg passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Leslie and Alta Mae (Acker) Kirchner.
On Nov. 24, 1949, in Elkhart she married James S. Butler. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1987, in South Bend.
Surviving are four children, Sam (Brenda) Butler of Dowagiac, Michigan, Sue (Ben) Freeze of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Sherry (Neil) Stewart of Tavares, Florida, and Dave (Mary) Butler of Three Rivers, Michigan; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Irene Smead of Sun City, Arizona; two sisters-in-law, Barb Kirchner of Goshen and Ola Mae Cloud of Lonoke, Arkansas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Doris Barrows, and four brothers, Harold, Sonny, Gene and Jerry Kirchner.
Pat was a volunteer at the Council on Aging in Cassopolis, Michigan. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing cards, bingo and gardening. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. She worked in the shipping department at Selmer Band Instrument Co.
Funeral services for Pat will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Stout from the Volinia Baptist Church in Volinia, Michigan, will preside, and burial will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Council on Aging in Cassopolis, Michigan.
