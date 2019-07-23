PATRICIA A. WARRICK Jan. 14, 1937 - July 21, 2019

ELKHART — Patricia A. Warrick, 82, of Elkhart, died July 21, 2019, at the Greenleaf Nursing Home in Elkhart.
Pat was born Jan. 14,1937, to Thomas and Florence (Williams) Apryle in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
She married Thomas Warrick on Aug. 11, 1962.
Pat graduated from Baldwin-Wallace University and did her graduate studies at Northwestern University. She taught first, second and third grades in Johnstown and Oak Park, Illinois, retiring from teaching when her first child, Tracy, was born. She then became a housewife and loving mother. Pat was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Tracy (Edward) Rieckelman, Karen Warrick and Scott Warrick; and three grandchildren, William Rieckelman, Hope Rieckelman and Grant Rieckelman.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 25, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart. Pursuant to her wishes, Pat is to be cremated and funeral services will be private.
