PATRICIA A. SLABAUGH May 15, 1932 - Nov. 7, 2019

NAPPANEE — Patricia A. Slabaugh, 87, of Nappanee, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Goshen Hospital, surrounded by her family after a short illness.
She was born May 15, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Guy and AnnaBelle (Mast) Hollar.
She lived her lifetime in Nappanee.
She was a 1950 graduate of Nappanee High School.
She had worked at The Pixie, Blue Bell, Mutshchler Brothers Kitchens, Nappanee Telephone Co. and Fairchild Printers.
In 2007, she retired after teaching piano lessons for more than 40 years.
Pat was a member of the First Mennonite Church and had attended the First Brethren Church for many years.
She enjoyed knitting and music and had done Book Reviews to music with Barb Hall and Evelyn Culp for many years.
On Aug. 1951, she married Wayne E. Slabaugh in Nappanee. He preceded her in death Dec. 9, 2010.
Pat is survived by her children, Randall (Jo Lynne) Slabaugh of Nappanee, Carla A. (Ken) Becker of Sweetwater, Texas and Stephen A. Slabaugh of Indianapolis; grandchildren Rodney (Jennifer) Slabaugh, Jennifer (Kevin) Rosas and Erin (Michael) Gomez; great-grandchildren Taylor Dawn Slabaugh, Nicole Kaylee Slabaugh, Faith Anne Rosas and Sydnee Grace Gomez; and a great-great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Rosas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Lee Slabaugh.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 Sunday, Nov. 10, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the funeral home.
The Rev. Cami Coffin, First Mennonite Church and her nephew, the Rev. Tom Schiefer officiatee. Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Mennonite Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.