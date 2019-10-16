PATRICIA A. RICHARDS March 23, 1947 - Oct. 12, 2019

ELKHART — Patricia A. Richards, 72, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born March 23, 1947, to the late August and Anna (Doncilovic) Vlaeminck.
Patricia is survived by her son, David (Deanna) Richards; daughter Nancy Misener and Jim Prentkowski; grandchildren Patrick “Clay” Misener, Cody Alan Franks and Drew Ann Richards; great- granddaughter Guinevere Elysse Misener “Gem”; and brother Steven Vlaeminck.
She was preceded in death by her parents and half-sister Josephine Voelker.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Elkhart.
A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will take place from 2 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Moose Lodge, 1500 C. R. 6, Elkhart, IN 46514.
Memorial donations may be given to The Elkhart Hospice House, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Patricia worked for Bayer and White Hall for many years before retirement.
She also worked as a custodian at the Elkhart County Courthouse.
She was an official member of the Moose Lodge in Elkhart and was proud of her membership there.
Patricia was a real “country girl” with a heart of gold and a love for line dancing. She grew up on a farm for most her life and raised chickens and horses.
Patricia loved her family and will be missed greatly by them all.
