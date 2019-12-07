ELKHART — Patricia A. Pignone, 71, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
She was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to Robert C. and Frances June (Corkadel) Morris.
On Jan. 17, 1976, she married Richard F. Pignone. He survives along with a daughter, Heather (Eric) Baird of White Pigeon, Michigan; two grandchildren, Melanie (Maxwell) Selner of Mishawaka, Emily (Zachary) Slegle of Hampton, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Cameron Nichols of Osceola, and Colton and Macey Selner both of Mishawaka, and a great-grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jason M. Pignone.
Pat enjoyed reading and crafting. She worked in Quality Control at AM Safe.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place. Burial will be private at a later date in Rice Cemetery. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Network: www. pancan@.org.
