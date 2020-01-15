PATRICIA A. PATRICK Oct. 10, 1945 - Jan. 13, 2020

OSCEOLA — Patricia Ann Patrick, 74, of Osceola, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born Oct. 10, 1945, in Truman, Arkansas, to Ellie Hue and Mary Nash.
Patricia married the love of her life Ancel Patrick and with this happy union they were blessed with two sons.
She enjoyed reading, music, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Wade Patrick of Ohio and Cory Patrick of Indiana; three grandchildren; sisters Sue (Glenn) Bingaman of Elkhart and Kathy (Roy) Walter of Osceola; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Graveside will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contrubutions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 103 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
To share a remembrance of Patricia or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
