PATRICIA A. MICHAEL June 17, 1939 - Aug. 16, 2019

WEST MILTON, Ohio — Patricia Ann Michael, 80, of West Milton, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton.
She was born June 17, 1939, in Coldwater, Ohio, to her parents Isadore and Stella Wenning.
Patricia lived in Ohio from 1939-1965 then moved to Edwardsburg, Michigan, from 1965-2005.
She worked as an EMT for 30 years and as township treasurer for 25 years.
Following retirement, she and her husband, Galen, moved to West Milton in 2005 where she enjoyed reading, sewing, making quilts and restoring trunks.
She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 60 years, Galen A. Michael of West Milton; children Christina and Doug Pierce of West Milton, Douglas Michael of South Bend, Indiana; grandson Shaun and Danielle Pierce of Bradford; brother and sister-in-law Joe and LeeAnn Wenning of Greenville; sister-in-law Genny Wenning of Eaton; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Larry Wenning, Roger Wenning, Rick Wenning.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, with interment following at Wares Chapel Cemetery, Lewisburg.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton.
In so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.
Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.