SOUTH BEND — Patricia A. “Patti” Lawson, 71, of South Bend, passed away at the Center for Hospice Raclin House on April 23, 2021.
Patti was born Feb. 24, 1950, in Elkhart to the late Peter and Thelma (Stiver) Cataldo. Patti was an administrative assistant at several companies in the area such as WNIT-TV in Elkhart, Center City Studios in Chicago, Edward Lowe Industries in Cassopolis, GranTek in Mishawaka and AWS in South Bend before retiring at the age of 66.
