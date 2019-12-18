PAMELA S. FUTRELL Jan. 17, 1960 - Dec. 14, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Pamela Sue Futrell (Taylor), 59, of Cassopolis, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her residence with her daughters.
Pamela was born Jan.17, 1960, in Elkhart.
Preceding in her death were her parents, John and Mary Taylor (Bivens.)
Surviving are her daughters, Crystal (Max) Hairell of Cassopolis and Vanessa (Jason) Hartman of Edwardsburg.
She is also survived by her sibling, Lisa (Vinny) Sharpe of Arizona.
Pamela is also survived by her four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
There will be a celebration of life at Edwardsburg Estates Banquet Hall from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020.
Pamela was a home healthcare nurse for many years; it was her passion.
She enjoyed baking, crafting, fishing, rummage sales, and spending time with family, friends, grandkids and attending GCC.
