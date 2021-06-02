TUCSON, Ariz. — Pamela Joan (DelMastro) Trowbridge, 73, formally of Elkhart, passed away on May 22, 2021, at The Center at Tucson.
Pamela was born on July 2, 1947, to Kenneth and Joyce DelMastro. She is survived by her husband, David G. Trowbridge; her son, Christopher W. Reglein; daughter Melissa J Reglein; stepson Geoff Trowbridge; grandchildren Alexandra Reglein, Trevor Trowbridge, Kayla Trowbridge and Hannah Trowbridge; brother Kevin L. Delmastro; nephew Brent Logan DelMastro and niece Beatrice Delmastro; and countless friends.
