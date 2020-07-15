ELKHART — Paisley Harmony Bane, infant daughter of Abbey Hibshman and Javaian Bane of Elkhart, was called into the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
She is survived by her loving parents; sisters, A’miyah and Aubrielle; maternal grandmother, Jennifer Gunnoe; maternal grandfather, Eric Shalley; maternal grandfather, Jacob Wilcox; paternal grandmother, Latoya Bane; paternal grandfather, Tony Bane; paternal great grandmother, Marilyn Lenard; maternal great grandparents, Laura and Mike Panter; 13 aunts and two uncles; great aunts, Sharon Bane and Jennifer Pendelton; and a host of cousins.
