FISHERS — Pachanya Jermaine “PJ” Mankhwala, 30, of Fishers, previously of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 601 W. Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN 46601.
Public visitation will be from 11 - 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Full details available on Palmer Funeral Home’s website.
