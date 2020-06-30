EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Owen Everett Grove, infant son of Chris and Kayla Grove of Edwardsburg, was called into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He is survived by his loving parents; brothers, Liam and Noah Grove; maternal grandparents, Barry and Sally Zimmerle; paternal grandmother, Karen Grove; paternal grandfather, Dale (Jane) Grove; paternal great-grandparents, Mary and Myron Burkhart; and maternal great-grandmothers, Sydney Anderson and Barbara Zimmerle. He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Wayne and Doris Schroeder, and maternal great-grandfathers, David Anderson and Carl Zimmerle.
