OTTO LECH Feb. 18, 1938 - Aug. 18, 2019

ELKHART — Otto Lech, 81, of Elkhart, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence after an extensive battle with cancer.
He was born in Blumenhoff, Ukraine, Feb. 18, 1938, to the late Rudolf and Eugenie (Malzan) Lech.
Otto is survived by his wife, Helen, a resident at Riverside Nursing Home. He is also survived by a brother, Edward Lech of South Bend; his children, Robert Lech of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mark (Holly) Mueller of Michigan City, Monika (Rob) Mueller of Indianapolis and Heidi (Dan) Ball of Elkhart.
Otto was the proud grandparent of Ray and Joe Mueller of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Erna Mueller.
He was known for his gardening skills and was the owner of several orchards where he grew apples, peaches, plums, and many other fruits and vegetables. He worked for nearly 40 years in the Recreational Vehicle industry and attended the United Methodist Church of Elkhart.
Otto was an avid fisherman, loved to travel, and was always ready for an adventure.
Cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A celebration of life luncheon will be at Ox Bow County Park in Elkhart from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m Friday, Sept. 6, in the Haus Shelter.
Memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of Elkhart, 54687 C. R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
