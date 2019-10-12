MILLERSBURG — Orpha D. Schrock, 63, of Millersburg, died at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
