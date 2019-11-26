ORAN D. RICHARDS May 26, 1935 - Nov. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Oran Daniel Richards, 84, of Elkhart, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Oran was born, May 26, 1935, to the late Charles and Winnie (Lindsey) Richards.
Oran served honorably in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War.
He worked in environmental services at Elkhart General Hospital for more than 30 years, retiring in 2006. While working at the hospital, he met his wife Barbara Ann (Bauer) Fout.
Barbara survives, along with her children, Laura (Rodney) Telsworth, Robert (Ellen) Fout , Pam (Bryan) First, Ronald (Brenda) Fout and Sharon Hill. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Maria Richards.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith, Albert, Delbert, John, Cullen and Mazie Richards, and a stepson, Richie Fout.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Elkhart County Community Baptist Church in Elkhart. Interment will follow in Olive Cemetery.
Oran was a generous and kind man who enjoyed treating his family and friends to a nice dinner and picking up the entire bill.
In his memory, donations may be made to the Elkhart County Community Baptist Church where Oran was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher.
To light a virtual candle, view his online video tribute, or leave a word of condolence for his family, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
