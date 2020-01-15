ORA D. WEIRICH Aug. 30, 1929 - Jan. 14, 2020

ELKHART — Ora D. Weirich, 90, of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Elkhart Place.
He was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Shipshewana, to Daniel and Elizabeth (Kauffman) Weirich.
On April 10, 1952, he married Katherine Beechy. She passed away Feb. 7, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Gloria (Marion) Miller and Kenneth (Miriam) Weirich, both of Goshen, Keith (Leslie) Weirich of Middlebury, Sharon (Earl) Plett of Landmark, Manitoba, Canada and Carol (Jim) Piekunka of Goshen; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one sibling, Anna Chupp of Shipshewana.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, two great-grandchildren and seven siblings, Harry, Eli, Joe, Harley, and Katie Weirich, Nona Yoder, and Ida Miller.
Ora worked as a farmer, butcher and a manager at Millers IGA and a bookkeeper at Goshen Supply.
After retirement he earned his GED and worked part time at Wilden Avenue Mini Storage Depot until the age of 86.
Ora was a member of River of Life Community Church, Elkhart.
He loved serving in various roles in the church and enjoyed playing guitar and drawing.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
Private graveside services will take place in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery, Goshen, prior to the memorial service.
A 2 p.m. memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 18, at River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart.
Memorials may be given to River of Life Community Church, Elkhart.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
