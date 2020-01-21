GOSHEN — Opal M. Nichols, 103, of Goshen, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at home.
She was born April 21, 1916, in Clinton Township, to William Otis and Lucretia (Hershberger) Hartsough.
On March 4, 1939, she married Stanley Baer. He died Aug. 19, 1939. On April 7, 1944, she married J. Wendell Nichols. He died May 11, 1984. On May 23, 1987, she married Melvin Nichols. He died July 22, 2000.
Survivors include four children, Marilyn (David) Targgart of Fort Wayne, Leslie McCulloch of Acampo, California, Stanley Baer of Goshen and Corwin (Victoria) Nichols of Soquel, California; a stepdaughter, Diane (Al) Baldridge of Sugar Grove, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and four sisters, Ruth Stark and Thelma Kauffman, both of Goshen, Velma Cripe of Cassopolis, Michigan and Mary (Alvin) Cripe of New Paris.
Along with her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Nichols; a brother, William Hartsough; and a stepson, Lynn Nichols.
A homemaker, she graduated as valedictorian from Millersburg High School.
She had been a member of Sugar Grove Church since 1953.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rock Run Cemetery, at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Sugar Grove Church.
Memorial donations may be given to Sugar Grove Church or Center for Hospice Care.
