GOSHEN — Olive A. Gerber, 91, of Goshen, died at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Greencroft Health Care Center, Goshen. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Metrics of the Trump administration (16)
- State lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield (13)
- Biden hires Buttigieg to rebuild America (9)
- Walorski weighs in on certification (9)
- Lippert hit with two violations after safety inspection (8)
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun (4)
- Inmates, lawyers struggle to communicate during pandemic (4)
- Lippert targets mental well-being of health care workers (4)
- Alleged battery of woman leads to arrest (3)
- Elkhart approves enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions (3)
Recent Comments
-
sammiesosa said:
This is what is wrong with government. Waste of taxpayers money. This money could have bought a lot food for people in need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.