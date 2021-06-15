The visitation for “Gia” Jenkins-Blanton will be Friday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. This will be a gathering of family and friends to pay tribute to a former Edwardsburg resident. Gia had moved to Valdosta, Georgia, and recently lived in Plainwell, Michigan, near her daughter Martha (Richard) Eason. She is also survived by her other two children, Susan (Jerry) Bott of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jerry (Nancy) Jenkins of Live Oaks, Florida; and several grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Gia passed to her rest May 28, 2021, in Plainwell after an illness.
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 new principals named for Elkhart Schools
- Man receives life sentence for torture-murder
- Elkhart says no to new Dollar General
- Accused driver in fatal crash appears in court
- Elkhart student graduating with perfect attendance since kindergarten
- Elkhart man accused of beating toddler unconscious
- Court records reveal details of fatal hit-run
- Developers listen to neighbors, win support for homes at Lexington Landing
- Elkhart school board OKs transportation cuts
- Ozinga faces safety fines after worker's death
Images
Videos
Commented
- Indiana Attorney General: Full voucher program will ensure true liberty in education (5)
- Elkhart High celebrates inaugural Class of '21 (5)
- Goshen offers vaccination incentives to city workers (4)
- Judge orders Goshen couple to remove yard signs (3)
- RV shipment records broken for six straight months (3)
- Local veteran inducted into Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund program (3)
- Elkhart man admits to armed robbery (2)
- Motorcyclist dies following crash with semi (2)
- Goshen denies parking material variance for Keystone (2)
- Man arrested after reports of shots fired (2)
- High schools outline commencement plans (2)
- Man admits to murder; molestation charges to be dropped (2)
- Elkhart student graduating with perfect attendance since kindergarten (2)
- Goshen adopts Climate Action Plan (1)
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run (1)
- Elkhart man accused of child molesting (1)
- Goshen Schools lowers graduation credit requirements (1)
- 3 arrested for drugs after search of home (1)
- Former mayor David Miller loved Elkhart 'with a passion' (1)
- Goshen's personalized old-school bike manufacturer launches biggest machine yet (1)
- Goshen says letter to railway drew 'zero response' (1)
- Guy L. Shepherd (1)
- Elkhart says no to new Dollar General (1)
- New kayak launches improve access to St. Joseph River (1)
- Neighborhood needs identified in Prairie Creek Run study (1)
- Bobbi Joanne (McCollough) Areaux (1)
- CDC returning to monitor area's low vaccine uptake (1)
- High-speed chase with stolen SUV ends in arrest (1)
- 2 injured when fire destroys commercial building (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.