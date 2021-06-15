The visitation for “Gia” Jenkins-Blanton will be Friday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. This will be a gathering of family and friends to pay tribute to a former Edwardsburg resident. Gia had moved to Valdosta, Georgia, and recently lived in Plainwell, Michigan, near her daughter Martha (Richard) Eason. She is also survived by her other two children, Susan (Jerry) Bott of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jerry (Nancy) Jenkins of Live Oaks, Florida; and several grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Gia passed to her rest May 28, 2021, in Plainwell after an illness.

