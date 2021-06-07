EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — "Gia" Olgia C. Jenkins-Blanton, 90, Plainwell, Michigan, formerly of Edwardsburg and Valdosta, Georgia, passed to her rest May 28, 2021, in Plainwell after an illness.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Alicia, Alaska, the daughter of Clifford and Muriel (Howdeshell) Covington, and came to Edwardsburg in 1950. She was a loving and caring mother and assisted her husband in his business related to the RV industry. They left this area in 1974, going to Valdosta, Georgia, where she entered into the real estate business.
