ELKHART

Brian McConnell, 46

John Miller, 73

Shirley Anne Sargent, 91

Edward Miles Tice, 67

Leola Wiseman, 100

GOSHEN

Dean Baker, 102

Connie J. Luce, 66

MISHAWAKA

Deborah “Debbie” K. Rethlake, 68

SHIPSHEWANA

Robert M. Brown, 62

MICHIGAN

Patricia Ann Butler, 89, of Edwardsburg

LuAnn Hakala, 64, of White Pigeon

John “Kit” Kitkowski, 62, of Eagle Lake, Edwardsburg

Lynn David Plummer, 87, of Edwardsburg

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.