ELKHART
Brian McConnell, 46
John Miller, 73
Shirley Anne Sargent, 91
Edward Miles Tice, 67
Leola Wiseman, 100
GOSHEN
Dean Baker, 102
Connie J. Luce, 66
MISHAWAKA
Deborah “Debbie” K. Rethlake, 68
SHIPSHEWANA
Robert M. Brown, 62
MICHIGAN
Patricia Ann Butler, 89, of Edwardsburg
LuAnn Hakala, 64, of White Pigeon
John “Kit” Kitkowski, 62, of Eagle Lake, Edwardsburg
Lynn David Plummer, 87, of Edwardsburg
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.