BRISTOL
Jannie Ruth Huffman, 86
ELKHART
John G. Spry, 89
GOSHEN
Rhonda S. Drummond, 69
HOWE
Gary L. Cox, 67
INDIANA
Timothy James Ginter, 42, of West Lafayette
MICHIGAN
Malik Q. Ballard, 23, of Vandalia
Richard P. Montgomery, 56, of Cassopolis
