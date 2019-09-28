ELKHART
Pauline I. Anderson, 96
Muriel Lorraine Fales, 92
Eric Paul Knight, 74
LaGRANGE
Clara N. Miller, 79
Caroll Louise Vosteen, 91
OUT OF AREA
Todd William Allberry, 54, of Masaryktown, Florida
Acavedweller said:
Apathetic Race Baiter
scanner222 said:
Terry, so sorry to hear of your wifes passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you! John O. Martin
