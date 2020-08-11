BRISTOL
Richard Dean Cormican, 91
Thomas J. Heerschop, 75
John Phillip Wirt, 77
ELKHART
Angelia Albright, 39
Richard “Rich” J. Brewer, 75
Donald E. Kufeldt, 93
Robert G. Noyes, 93
Jo Anne Patterson, 73
Robert A. "Bob" Tucek, 75
GOSHEN
Larry A. Craigo, 66
Anthony E. Robinson, 43
GRANGER
Dorothy A. Crisp, 89
LaGRANGE
Edna W. Miller, 81
MISHAWAKA
Deborah K. Rethlake, 68
INDIANA
Anthony John Gornik, 71, of Greenwood
Ronnie Lee Wallin, 82, of Noblesville
MICHIGAN
Elliott J. Curtis, 59, of Coldwater
OUT OF AREA
Millard (Mel) Eugene Heiner, 96, of Fleming Island, Florida
Dennis (Deni) Dean Madlem, 67, of Homosassa, Florida
William Alan Wuertz, 76, of Brunswick, Georgia
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.