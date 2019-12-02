BRISTOL
Alexander L. Foris, 73
ELKHART
LeRoy N. Carrick Jr., 71
Phyllis Warrick, 96
Elizabeth M. Williams, 86
GOSHEN
Timothy R. Berkey Sr., 76
Lewis H. Haines, 91
Glenn A. Yoder, 83
MICHIGAN
Vickie L. Balcom, 73,
Union
OUT OF THE AREA
Bryce B. Rohrer, 87, Sarasota, Florida
Mary Lou Thomas, 89, Cookeville, Tennessee
