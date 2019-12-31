ELKHART
Marjorie Ann “Peggy” Archambault, 90
Marjorie M. Ellis, 93
Julia R. Sams, 60
GOSHEN
Donald A. Chesher, 72
MIDDLEBURY
Meurlene B. Teague, 85
NAPPANEE
Dorothy Mae Evans, 95
TOPEKA
Wilma E. Fry, 84
MICHIGAN
Noel Everett “Big Dog” Hunt, 75, of Union
Donn Mosier, 70, of Vandalia
Donald I. Sheteron Jr., 68, of Vandalia
OUT OF AREA
Evelyn DeLucenay, 92, of Plano, Texas
