BRISTOL
Patricia G. Steven, 80
ELKHART
Herman F. Klemm Jr., 95
GOSHEN
Francis D. Miller, 82
David M. Shrock, 73
MIDDLEBURY
Mabel Anna Nisley, 92
WAKARUSA
Alberta Marie Christophel, 90
MICHIGAN
Cody Steve Vance Sr., 71, of Union
OUT OF AREA
Doris Arlene Smeltzer, 83, of West Peoria, Illinois
