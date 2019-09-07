BRISTOL

Patricia G. Steven, 80

ELKHART

Herman F. Klemm Jr., 95

GOSHEN

Francis D. Miller, 82

David M. Shrock, 73

MIDDLEBURY

Mabel Anna Nisley, 92

WAKARUSA

Alberta Marie Christophel, 90

MICHIGAN

Cody Steve Vance Sr., 71, of Union

OUT OF AREA

Doris Arlene Smeltzer, 83, of West Peoria, Illinois

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.