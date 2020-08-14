GOSHEN
Dean A. Baker, 102
Thelma Weaver, 84
OSCEOLA
Donna M. Reinholtz, 86
INDIANA
Ivan Ray Culp, 81, of Elwood
Louise Baker said:
Sounds good to me!
SanFran Kid said:
Sounds like this was a done deal from the start.Mishler having a vote,being a precinct chairperson and already working with mayor
Wellinformed said:
