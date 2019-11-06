ELKHART
Marjorie P. Loney, 101
Renate Vukosavljevic, 80
Penny I. Young, 62
GOSHEN
Stanley R. Hossler, 86
Melvin A. Yoder, 95
JAMESTOWN
Sandra E. Geier, 59
LAGRANGE
Patrick R. Kearney, 62
MIDDLEBURY
Mary Ellen Dodds, 93
WAKARUSA
Eric Brown, 69
INDIANA
Patricia E. Hudson, 76, South Bend
MICHIGAN
‘Buck’ Wilfred Gerou, 87, Edwardsburg
Omer Mast, 77, Sturgis
Nicholas D. Oliver, 33, Niles
OUT OF THE AREA
David C. Askren, 66,
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Doris I. Castator Haile, 87,
Raleigh, North Carolina
Karl D. Szobody, 77,
Bushnell, Nebraska
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.