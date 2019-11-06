ELKHART

Marjorie P. Loney, 101

Renate Vukosavljevic, 80

Penny I. Young, 62

GOSHEN

Stanley R. Hossler, 86

Melvin A. Yoder, 95

JAMESTOWN

Sandra E. Geier, 59

LAGRANGE

Patrick R. Kearney, 62

MIDDLEBURY

Mary Ellen Dodds, 93

WAKARUSA

Eric Brown, 69

INDIANA

Patricia E. Hudson, 76, South Bend

MICHIGAN

‘Buck’ Wilfred Gerou, 87, Edwardsburg

Omer Mast, 77, Sturgis

Nicholas D. Oliver, 33, Niles

OUT OF THE AREA

David C. Askren, 66,

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Doris I. Castator Haile, 87,

Raleigh, North Carolina

Karl D. Szobody, 77,

Bushnell, Nebraska

