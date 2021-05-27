Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.