Areas of freezing rain possible early. Rain showers early then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Tonight
Windy early. Snow showers, especially this evening. Low 14F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.