BRISTOL
Roger D. Levitz Sr., 68
ELKHART
Nancy L. Magnuson, 94
Brenda Mast, 70
David Melvin, 79
Rick L. Neuman, 58
Patricia A. Richards, 72
Barbara F. Risser, 81
Caroline Townsend, 74
William E. Tripp, 78
GOSHEN
Lois O. Miller, 96
Delbert L. Mullet, 76
OSCEOLA
James Swathwood, 80
INDIANA
Fred D. Corbin, 80, Crawfordsville
Sandra K. Zimmerman, 83, Mishawaka
MICHIGAN
Harry O. Bowman, 92, Union
Henry C. Hess, 72,
Edwardsburg
OUT OF THE AREA
Steven C. Christner, 74, Sarasota, Florida
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.