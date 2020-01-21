ELKHART

Richard T. Bloss, 69

Phyllis J. Crofoot, 91

Harry Pletcher, 101

Cleofis Suggs, 52

GOSHEN

Opal M. Nichols, 103

NAPPANEE

Theron J. Nunemaker, 77

SHIPSHEWANA

Marlin J. Helmuth, 68

INDIANA

Anthony D. Freshour, 61,

South Bend

Mary Louise Yaciw, 95,

Mishawaka

MICHIGAN

Ruth Ellis, 62,

Edwardsburg

Sally Jo Westlake, 83,

Eau Claire

