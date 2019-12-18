ELKHART
Olivia M. Lint, 14
Kathleen Brahm McNichols, 73
Shirley M. Niles, 89
Averilla M. Truax Strausborger, 88
Harold L. Weaver, 94
Craig B. Welling, 64
Raymond F. Willis, 88
Sandra A. Wood, 76
INDIANA
Katie V. Miller, 85, Topeka
Charlotte J. Smith, 71, Hobart
MICHIGAN
Pamela S. Futrell, 59, Cassopolis
OUT OF THE AREA
John M. McKenna, 78, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Margaret F. Purdie, 89, Frostproof, Florida
