ELKHART
Mary D. Cosentino, 79
Bonnie J. Neff, 74
GOSHEN
Robert D. Rookstool, 83
MIDDLEBURY
Mary R. Ramundo, 98
NAPPANEE
Alma Hershberger, 76
INDIANA
Dean Davis, 85,
South Bend
MICHIGAN
Charles E. Herman, 71,
Vandalia
Truman B. Phillips, 75,
Edwardsburg
Martha J. Vargo, 95,
Edwardsburg
OUT OF THE AREA
David R. Hershberger, 70,
Lake Worth, Florida
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.