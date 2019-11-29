BREMAN
Lotus Earl “Lody” Adams, 89
ELKHART
Joyce A. Corbin, 81
Claudy Mae Jones, 77
Michelle Ann Lashbrooke, 51
Ta-Derius Laqunne Malone, 26
Claire M. Passafume, 74
Albert “Sonny” J. Smith, 86
GOSHEN
Cynthia S. New, 51
Mary Ann Schrock, 90
HEBRON
Marilyn J. Burkey, 82
SOUTH BEND
Frederick M. Ahrens II, 79
TOPEKA
Katie Marie Bontrager, 79
MICHIGAN
Terry L. Davis, 72, of Cassopolis
Janet L. Donaldson, 70, of Constantine
Tommy Sims, 84, of Cassopolis
OUTSIDE OF AREA
Richard E. Fox, 73, of Peoria, Illinois
