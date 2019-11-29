BREMAN

Lotus Earl “Lody” Adams, 89

ELKHART

Joyce A. Corbin, 81

Claudy Mae Jones, 77

Michelle Ann Lashbrooke, 51

Ta-Derius Laqunne Malone, 26

Claire M. Passafume, 74

Albert “Sonny” J. Smith, 86

GOSHEN

Cynthia S. New, 51

Mary Ann Schrock, 90

HEBRON

Marilyn J. Burkey, 82

SOUTH BEND

Frederick M. Ahrens II, 79

TOPEKA

Katie Marie Bontrager, 79

MICHIGAN 

Terry L. Davis, 72, of Cassopolis

Janet L. Donaldson, 70, of Constantine

Tommy Sims, 84, of Cassopolis

OUTSIDE OF AREA

Richard E. Fox, 73, of Peoria, Illinois

