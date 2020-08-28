Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.