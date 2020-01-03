ELKHART
William R. Butts, 88
Eugene P. Grindel, 78
James N. Shank, 86
Margaret Anglemyer Shearer, 87
GOSHEN
Dianne M. Hampshire, 70
INDIANA
John L. Selky, 82,
Mishawaka
MICHIGAN
Sandra K. Elsasser, 74,
Vandalia
OUT OF THE AREA
Willie Myers Jr., 76, Ontario, California
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.