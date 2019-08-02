ELKHART
Lori J. Bowers, 65
Charles F. Kipker, 88
Frederick Theodore Myers, 73
Charles A. Renaldi, 74
GOSHEN
Gloria L. Horvath, 94
GRANGER
John W. “Johnny” Weaver III, 40
SOUTH BEND
Dian Kay Bridenstine, 80
William “Liam” Lane, 4
MICHIGAN
Barbara J. Smith, 91, of Cassopolis
James Franklin Wiseman, 84, of Marcellus
OUT OF AREA
Jon W. Malk, 66, of Belen, New Mexico
John W. Weaver II, 66, of Chicago
Matthew E. Weaver, 38, of Chicago
