O.J. PIPPENGER JR. Feb. 12, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2019

ELKHART — O.J. Pippenger Jr., 89, of Elkhart passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Riverside Village, Elkhart.
He was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Bentonville, Arkansas, to Odis J. and Frances (Rakes) Pippenger Sr.
On July 18, 1953, in Elkhart he married Marilyn J. Baker who preceded him in death on April 5, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter Kami (Roger) Swartzendruber of Goshen; three grandchildren, Leah (Shane), Eric and Aaron; and three great-grandchildren, Jasper, Aurora and Jensen.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Losee, and two brothers, Roland, who was killed in World War II, and Howard Pippenger.
O.J. honorably served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He retired after 45 years from CTS Corp. as an electronic technician and worked part-time for Mock’s TV in Elkhart. He attended Faith United Methodist Church and was a member of Kane Masonic Lodge 183 where he was a past master and secretary. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of CTS and an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, where a Masonic Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, Dec. 30, with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
Memorials for O.J. may be given to Alzheimer’s Services or the D.A.V. 19, Elkhart.
