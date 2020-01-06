NORRIS C. GRIFE Nov. 11, 1937 - Jan. 2, 2020

GOSHEN — Norris Charles Grife, 82, of Goshen, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Greencroft Gables in Goshen.
Norris (Norm) Grife was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Lake City, Minnesota.
After graduating from high school in Deer River, Minnesota, he joined the U. S. Air Force and served for 21 years, flying over 2,000 combat missions during three tours of duty in VietNam as a B-52 gunner.
He married Jacque Hollis Wood on Jan. 28, 1961. Retiring from military service in 1976, they settled in Goshen, where he worked for GTE for an additional 20 years.
Norm is survived by his son, Barry (Cindy) Grife and daughter Lori (Todd) Schlichter; three stepdaughters, Regina (Ron) Olson, Pam Blankenship, and Debbie (John) Harwood; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacque Grife, his parents Floyd and Norma Grife, and sister Sharon Erola.
A visitation time for Norris Grife is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home,10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, with a time of sharing and remembrance starting at 2 p.m.
A military Honor Guard Ceremony will follow in Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens.
