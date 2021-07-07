Norman E. Dial Sr., 80, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 21, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio. On May 20, 1960, in Monroe, Michigan, he married Bonnie, his loving wife of 60 years. She survives along with four children, Cindy (Jerry) Jackson, Norm Dial Jr., Robert Dial and Fred Dial. He has four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, (one proceeded him in death) and four great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.