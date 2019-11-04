NORMAN E. DAVIS June 19, 1955 - Nov. 2, 2019

GOSHEN — Norman E. Davis, 64, of Goshen, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Courtyard Healthcare, Goshen.
He was born June 19, 1955, in Goshen, to Norman and Mary (Evans) Davis.
He is survived by two sons, Larry (Gena) Davis of Taupo, New Zealand and Dwane (Nicole) Davis of New Paris; daughter Arlette Miller; three stepdaughters, Shaun (Melaku) Reynolds-Kidane of Goshen, Tyronda Ireland of Goshen and Helen “Ann” (Maurice) Reynolds of Elkhart; grandchildren Keagen Reynolds, Eric Contreres, Noah Davis, Tedros Melaku, James Davis, Alamitia Reyes Aguilar, Hannah Davis, Derek Davis, Eden Melaku, Caleb Davis, Jaxson Walker and Alistar Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Norman Alan Davis and Jed Davis.
Norman enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 6, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St. Goshen, IN 46526.
Norman requested that after his visitation, his body be donated to science.
Memorial contributions may be given to Courtyard Healthcare, Goshen.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.rrefh.com.
