GOSHEN — Norman D. Reynolds, 89, died peacefully surrounded by his children, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1931, to Ernest M. Reynolds Sr. and Ruth Jeanette Moore. He was married on Dec. 31, 1963 in Elkhart to Janet (Shaw) Eby, who passed away on Feb. 17, 1983. On May 5, 1983 he married Frances (Looney) Cavender, who preceded him on Feb. 17, 2001. He married Vera (Canen) Gravanis on Jan. 11, 2003, in Goshen, and she survives.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.