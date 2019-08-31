NORMA LEE VELLEMAN July 22, 1942 - Aug. 29, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Norma Lee Velleman, 77, of Middlebury passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 22, 1942, in Mishawaka to the late Bruce George and Treva (Wade) Nichols.
Norma was raised in Mishawaka and was a graduate from Mishawaka High School. On June 19, 1966 in Niles, Michigan, Norma married Ed Velleman and with this happy union they were blessed with two beautiful daughters. She worked at Essenhaus as a supervisor for many years. Norma enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to the casino, puzzles, bird watching, game night and most of all spending time with her family.
Norma is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ed Velleman of Middlebury; daughters, Hope (Ron) Dhaeze of Mishawaka and Dawn Velleman of Mishawka; two grandchildren, Cody Dhaeze and Kyle Dhaeze, both of South Bend; a great-grandchild, Brayden Dhaeze of South Bend; and nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Goshen Hospice, 1721 S. Main Street, Goshen, IN 46526.
To share a remembrance of Norma or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.